Benefit Cosmetics launches official channel on Twitch to tap gamers

Benefit Cosmetics, has announced the launch of its official channel on Twitch. This launch evolves Benefit Cosmetics’ pilot “Game Face” campaign into a global program to continue supporting and empowering women in gaming and to engage all beauty lovers across the gaming space.

Game Face, originally a campaign launched in 2020 exclusively in the US and Australia, was developed to connect the beauty and gaming communities as well as support and champion more women in gaming. Benefit Cosmetics partnered with women in gaming, encouraging them to get their “Game Face” on using Benefit Cosmetics’ makeup and to show off their best livestream looks with confidence.

With the success of the pilot campaign, Benefit Cosmetics is launching an official Twitch channel and expanding Game Face into a global program. Starting 21June, Benefit Cosmetics will host streams on Twitch for a full week, partnering with 20 gamers from the US, UK, France, Canada, Brazil, Australia, the Middle East and Germany. The livestreams will feature gamers showing their go-to “Game Face” makeup routines as they share what playing with confidence means to them. Gamers will also unbox special Benefit Cosmetics makeup hauls and try on products for viewers. On 28June at 2pm PST, Los Angeles based Twitch streamers Sydney Parker, known for her cosplay and Jodi Locke, who became popular on the streaming platform through Valorant, will be streaming a Get Ready With Me and speaking to their experiences as women in a male-dominated industry.

Benefit Cosmetics is committed to expanding its network of streamers to include all gamers who love beauty and makeup. Starting 21June, anyone interested in gaming and beauty can enter for a chance to collaborate and receive program perks through BenefitCosmetics.com/gameface. Benefit Cosmetics will host additional livestreams to bring visibility to the gamers’ independent channels, continue gifting subscriptions to offer financial support, and sponsor makeup and merchandise giveaways to engage with streamers’ fans.

“By expanding the Game Face program and our presence on Twitch, we’re hoping to make deeper connections with the up-and-coming generation of gamers. Our goal is to create a space where they can explore and combine their interests in beauty and gaming and ultimately feel empowered to get their best “Game Face” on so they can play and livestream with confidence. I hope to see more beauty brands tap into the gaming industry to support and highlight underrepresented talent,” said Benefit Cosmetics SVP of Marketing & Communications Toto HaBa. “

Despite a growing presence on Twitch and in the broader gaming community, gamers who identify as women continue to face challenges like harassment and underrepresentation. Founded on the mission to inspire and empower women, Benefit Cosmetics is committed to finding new ways to connect with gamers and beauty fans around the world. Expanding into Twitch is a way for the brand to modernise how it connects with underrepresented groups beyond women in gaming beauty communities.