Kartik Aaryan named as the brand ambassador for ‘Brawl Stars’ India

Supercell has signed on Bollywood star Kartik Aaryan as brand ambassador for its mobile title Brawl Stars. Aaryan also stars in the game’s new #AlagSaAction promotional campaign.

The #AlagSaAction campaign exemplifies the unique take on multiplayer action that has seen Brawl Stars’ popularity soar in India.

Aaryan said, “I’ve been into gaming since my college days, and during the last lockdown, I discovered Brawl Stars. What instantly drew me to this unique game was its pace and intensity, and the fact that I could play it with friends. That makes it more fun for me, as I absolutely love it when some friendly competition is involved. It was great fun working with a brand that goes all out in the creative department. From the script to the game, everything about the whole process was quite in-sync with my vibe. I also loved exploring the action hero genre for a change, and I hope the audience enjoys watching a different avatar of mine!”

The new campaign coincides with the launch of Brawl Stars’ latest Brawl Pass, bringing unique quests, exclusive rewards, and more. To celebrate the campaign, Indian fans can also avail of special, limited time only offers within the game.

“Action is one of the most successful game categories in India, and we’re excited that players have been so receptive to our unique take on the genre. Kartik’s unmatched talent, collaboration, and excitement for Brawl Stars made him the perfect fit to bring a new level of creativity to players all across India,” said Brawl Stars marketing lead Doug McCracken.



In Brawl Stars, players compete in real-time 3v3 battles and winner-takes-all solo or duo showdowns. Players can battle with friends or solo across a variety of three-minute game modes. They can also participate in limited time only PvE and PvP special events, where they can unlock and upgrade a variety of Brawlers that can be customised with skins, gadgets, and upgradable super abilities.