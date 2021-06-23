Yotta Infrastructure unveils Virtual Pro Workstations which will replace traditional, high-end, expensive desktop computers of artists and designers

Expanding their Anything-as-a-Service (XaaS) portfolio, Yotta Infrastructure announced the launch of Virtual Pro Workstations – a line of ready-to-use Windows OS based virtual computer workstations powered with NVIDIA RTX Virtual Workstations (RTX vWS) and advanced Citrix VDI technology that holds the potential to replace traditional, high-end, expensive desktop computers. Engineered for high-end applications including movie making, graphics design, 3D architectural designing, engineering, AI and deep learning, Yotta Virtual Pro Workstations can be accessed securely over the internet using any basic computing device and are available on monthly subscription plans.

Yotta’s Virtual Pro workstations are powered by two key technology partners – NVIDIA and CITRIX. This ensures that Yotta Virtual Pro delivers the best of breed technologies to deliver a secure, compliant, cost-effective, and highly user-friendly service that is bound to delight this otherwise difficult-to-impress user segment. The experience of using a Virtual Pro Workstation is identical to using any physical desktop. Besides, it has high availability, unlimited data transfer and two-factor authentication for a seamless, hassle-free experience.

Commenting on the launch, Yotta Infrastructure co-founder and CEO Sunil Gupta says, “We are confident that Virtual Pro Workstations will transform the end-user segment, the same way that cloud computing changed the enterprise computing landscape. With zero CAPEX investments, real-time provisioning, pay as you go models, IT teams tasted blood with cloud computing long back and gradually, enterprise applications migrated away from the physical, on-premise servers to the cloud. The time has now come for high-end personal computer users to move on and realise the true power of cloud – with Virtual Pro Workstation. It’s the perfect alternative for organisations of all sizes and freelancers who spend a minimum of 2-3 Lakh Rupees for a high-end GPU based desktop, only to see it get obsolete in 2-3 years. Moreover, the hassle of maintenance and upgrade is an added pain. With Virtual Pro Workstations, you get access to high-end vGPU enabled remote workstations that outperform physical computers and come at affordable monthly plans. Users simply need to install their applications and get going.”

“Organisations are turning to a flexible, hybrid workspace model to allow a seamless transition between the office and home, making graphics virtualisation vital.NVIDIA RTX Virtual Workstations enable collaboration in real-time while effortlessly managing heavy graphics workflows,” says NVIDIA managing director for Asia South Vishal Dhupar.

Citrix area vice president and country manager, Indian Subcontinent Ravindra Kelkar mentions, “We’re delighted to co-create this service with Yotta. Citrix Hypervisor was the first hypervisor to support virtual GPU. Citrix Virtual Apps and Desktop solution feature HDX 3D Pro that delivers optimised graphic acceleration for a better user experience. With Citrix Virtual Apps and Desktop, enterprises can provide performance computing platform to designers, knowledge workers, creative professionals and more that can be accessed from any device, anywhere even on low network bandwidth.”