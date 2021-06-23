CG Spectrum partners with Epic Games to offer game development training using Unreal Engine

CG Spectrum College of Digital Art and Animation has announced that it is the first online school to become an official Unreal Academic Partner. The school offers courses in game design, game programming, game art and animation to students in more than 60 countries.

The Unreal Academic Partner Program recognises schools committed to providing high-quality educational opportunities with an experienced faculty, proven curricula and resources to create positive outcomes for students with a variety of personal growth and career objectives.

“It’s a real pleasure to welcome CG Spectrum into the Unreal Academic Partner Program. I have long been an admirer of their teaching model. The experience of the instructors, industry-relevant courses and targeted mentorships have been perfected for distance learning. We are all looking forward to seeing where their students take their skills in the future, and hope that many will feature amongst the incredible work which we feature in our student reel,” says Epic Games education partner manager Mark Flanagan.

With enormous potential and global demand for Unreal-trained professionals, CG Spectrum is honored to be working directly with Epic Games to offer the latest game development training using Unreal Engine, preparing students for a competitive and constantly evolving job market.

“We chose to work exclusively with Unreal Engine to join Epic Games’ vision for the future of content creation and to train our students with the skills needed in the myriad of emergent real-time jobs that will result. As a top-ranked online school with students and mentors in more than 60 countries, we’re in a unique and advantageous position to offer world-class Unreal Engine education to a global market,” says CG Spectrum’s chief operations officer Jeremy Chinn.

CG Spectrum’s game development courses have been created by industry veterans with decades of experience working on Triple-A games at major studios. From beginner short courses to full industry diplomas, students all over the world can get access to an industry-approved curriculum and are personally mentored by industry professionals who have worked on best-selling games.

“With the upcoming launch of Unreal Engine 5, this is an exciting time to be in gaming and visual effects. The possibilities are endless and we’re proud to be at the forefront of this booming sector. Unreal has been adopted by a wide range of industries, making it a truly universal and versatile skill that will open many doors for our graduates and place them in demand,” Chinn adds.