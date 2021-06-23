DreamWorks Animation’s ‘The Boss Baby: Family Business’ gets a new heart-warming trailer

Peacock Kids has released the third official trailer of DreamWorks Animation’s The Boss Baby: Family Business. The movie now opens in theaters nationwide in July and will also stream on NBCUniversal’s Peacock service at the same time.

The director of all the Madagascar movies and Megamind returns again to direct this follow-up to The Boss Baby from 2017. The Boss Baby: Family Business is the long-awaited sequel to 2017’s Oscar-nominated, $528 million-grossing blockbuster, The Boss Baby, and the new trailer has got fans excited!

The animated comedy features the voices of Alec Baldwin, James Marsden, Amy Sedaris, Eva Longoria, and Jeff Goldblum. Just like its predecessor, this sequel is written by Michael Mccullers and directed by Tom McGrath.

Here’s the official synopsis:

In the sequel to DreamWorks Animation’s Oscar-nominated blockbuster comedy, the Templeton brothers—Tim (James Marsden, X-Men franchise) and his Boss Baby little bro Ted (Alec Baldwin)—have become adults and drifted away from each other. Tim is now a married stay-at-home dad. Ted is a hedge fund CEO. But a new boss baby with a cutting-edge approach and a can-do attitude is about to bring them together again … and inspire a new family business.



Tim and his wife, Carol (Eva Longoria), the breadwinner of the family, live in the suburbs with their super-smart 7-year-old daughter Tabitha (Ariana Greenblatt, Avengers: Infinity War), and adorable new infant Tina (Amy Sedaris, Netflix’s BoJack Horseman). Tabitha, who’s at the top of her class at the prestigious Acorn Center for Advanced Childhood, idolizes her Uncle Ted and wants to become like him, but Tim, still in touch with his overactive youthful imagination, worries that she’s working too hard and is missing out on a normal childhood.

When baby Tina reveals that she’s—ta-da!—a top secret agent for Baby Corp. on a mission to uncover the dark secrets behind Tabitha’s school and its mysterious founder, Dr. Erwin Armstrong (Jeff Goldblum), it will reunite the Templeton brothers in unexpected ways, lead them to re-evaluate the meaning of family and discover what truly matters.

The first Boss Baby film was released way back in 2017. In 2018, after its tremendous success, McGrath shared something beautiful about the film, “It was kind of a love letter to my brother. We had a very tumultuous childhood — most brothers do. We came out the other side and we’re best friends. That was my angle on it, to make sure that you felt like these guys are connected and there’s no other connection like it.”

It’s no surprise that The Boss Baby is getting a sequel since that film pulled in over $500M worldwide. Netflix has also aired four seasons of a spin-off series, The Boss Baby: Back in Business, from 2017-2020. This first movie sequel to The Boss Baby franchise has been rescheduled twice before settling with its theatrical release date. The Boss Baby: Back in Business comes to theaters and Peacock on July 2.

The screenplay is written by Marla Frazee and the sequel is produced by Jeff Hermann.