JetSynthesys acquires 100 per cent of Nautilus Mobile

JetSynthesys, has announced the 100 per cent acquisition of mobile game development studio Nautilus Mobile. A Pune based company committed to developing and publishing high-quality cricket games, Nautilus Mobile is the creator of the widely popular, award-winning Real Cricket franchise. With this acquisition, JetSynthesys cements its position as the #1 skill-based cricket gaming franchise in the world with 100 million-plus downloads and a highly engaged community of over 10 million monthly active users (MAUs).

Commenting on the acquisition, JetSynthesys vice chairman and managing director Rajan Navani said, “At JetSynthesys, we have introduced some of the most immersive and engaging gaming experiences for consumers. Coming specifically to sports, cricket enjoys widespread popularity in the country and remains a key focus for us. The acquisition of Nautilus Mobile expands our community further and solidifies our position at the forefront of skill-based cricket gaming across the world. And, this is just the beginning. With the online gaming industry skyrocketing, the acquisition also sets the ball rolling on our plan to deepen our foray into cricket e-Sports. We will be announcing a host of exciting tournaments over the next 12 months leading up to the much-awaited T20 Cricket World Cup to engage with this expansive community of 100 million gamers that we’ve brought together.”

JetSynthesys comes with a robust foothold in the cricket community globally. Through an exclusive joint venture with Sachin Tendulkar, the company is behind the creation of popular properties like Sachin Saga Cricket Champions, an immersive mobile game, also available in a VR version.

The acquisition of Nautilus Mobile sets the company on track to expand this audience significantly over the next 24 months. This also brings together JetSynthesys’ strong celebrity cricket ecosystem of over 200 million cricket fans on interest based communities, as well as the combined prowess of both companies in offering authentic cricket action and real time competitions, and puts JetSynthesys at the helm of the way cricket is played across gaming platforms.