HyperX launches wireless Cloud II gaming headset

HyperX, the gaming division of Kingston Technology has announced the release of the HyperX Cloud II Wireless gaming headset. Building on the legacy of the wired Cloud II’s design, comfort, performance, and durability, the new wireless Cloud II headset brings a host of new features to its predecessor, which continues to outsell in the market with nearly four million headsets sold since its inception.

“Our goal was to build on the legendary comfort and sound DNA of HyperX Cloud headsets to deliver a wireless version of our best-selling Cloud II. The HyperX Cloud II Wireless headset is designed to carry on the legacy of the original Cloud II, which was first introduced in 2015 and shook up the industry with its iconic design, comfortable fit, and best sound for a headset in its price range,” said HyperX VP sales and marketing Larry Gonzales.

Designed for immersive in-game audio experiences, Cloud II Wireless features HyperX custom-tuned virtual 7.1 surround sound and 53mm drivers delivering rich and clear sound for gaming, working from home and schooling from home. This new gaming-grade wireless headset broadcasts at 2.4GHz and offers up to 30 hours of battery life and 20 meters of wireless range.

Cloud II Wireless utilises a durable aluminium frame with an adjustable headband, pliable leatherette, and plush memory foam for signature HyperX comfort. The headset uses large 53mm drivers that are specifically tuned for gaming audio to deliver impressive sound. For added convenience, this wireless headset offers intuitive earcup controls to adjust volume, access mic mute, and activate mic monitoring and 7.1 virtual surround sound for improved positional audio.

The headset includes a noise-cancelling detachable microphone that reduces background noise and the effects of plosive sounds for improved in-game and video conferencing chat. The flexible design allows users to easily position the microphone to their preference. The headset also features an LED microphone mute status indicator and built-in mic monitoring.

The Cloud II Wireless gaming headset is compatible with PC, PS4, and Nintendo Switch and is certified by TeamSpeak and Discord for seamless chat compatibility. The headset works with HyperX’s NGENUITY software and includes an optional foam microphone pop filter.

The HyperX Cloud II Wireless gaming headset will be available for $149.99 from 20 November.