Disney’s Hotstar to launch in Singapore via StarHub Plus in November

Hotstar is now foraying into Singapore and is slated to launch on Singapore’s StarHub Plus service on 1 November.

Customers in Singapore will be able to access the Disney-owned streaming platform in two ways/methods – an annual subscription costing S$69.98 ($51.56), available directly through the Hotstar website; and to StarHub’s Indian Plus subscribers on a 12 or 24 month contract at no additional cost. The Indian Plus subscription comes with a price point of S$15 ($11.05) a month for the 24-month contract and S$25 ($18.42) a month for the 12-month contract.

Focused on live cricket and entertainment, Hotstar subscribers will get to stream the final four league games and the playoffs of the ongoing Indian Premier League (IPL) cricket tournament beside other entertainment content including shows like

Super Singer, Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai

,

Anupamaa

,

Yeh Rishtey Hain Pyaar Ke

, and Hotstar originals like

Aarya

(starring Sushmita Sen),

Hostages

(starring Ronit Roy and Tisca Chopra) and

Special Ops

(starring Kay Kay Menon).

The Disney owned streamer will also premiere Bollywood films direct to streaming owing to the ongoing COVID-19 which began with late Sushant Singh Rajput’s

Dil Bechara

,

LootCase

(starring Kunal Khemu), and

Khuda Haafiz

(starring Vidyut Jamwal) and upcoming releases such as Akshay Kumar’s horror-comedy,

Laxmmi Bomb

and Ajay Devgn’s

Bhuj

.

Hotstar also plans to live stream cricket tournaments such as the 2021 ICC Men’s World Cup, the Asia Cup, and the 2021 edition of the Indian Premier League (IPL).

Already available in the USA, Canada, and the UK, this will be Hotstar’s first foray into Southeast Asia. Earlier this year, The Walt Disney Company (through its subsidiary Novi) collaborated with the Singapore Government to bring Hotstar’s streaming service to migrant workers, offering them a sweet taste of home amidst the pandemic.

“With an extensive range of content, featuring the biggest stars and an unparalleled user experience, Hotstar changed the way Indians consume content, quickly becoming the country’s leading streaming service. We are excited to launch Hotstar in collaboration with StarHub, and bring the same world-class service to audiences in Singapore,” said The Walt Disney Company APAC regional lead, emerging markets Amit Malhotra.StarHub chief of consumer business group Johan Buse said, “We are thrilled to welcome another top-class streaming app onto StarHub TV+ service as we continue with unabated momentum to add the hottest and freshest content to entertain our customers. As the number one subscription video on demand (SVOD) service in India, Hostar boasts a myriad of Indian blockbuster films, TV shows, and the highly anticipated Dream11 Indian Premier League Playoffs and Final, complementing StarHub’s existing TV channels to give our customers the best line-up of Tamil and Hindi entertainment content in Singapore.”Home to India’s most extensive entertainment library, Hotstar features over 85,000 hours of premium content, including ad-free viewing of more than 2,000 movies and 900 TV shows.