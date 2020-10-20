Disney adds warnings for racist stereotypes to some older films

Some classic movies and shows on Disney+ now feature a new content warning calling out racist stereotypes. “This program includes negative depictions and/or mistreatment of people or cultures,” the 12-second unskippable warning reads. “These stereotypes were wrong then and are wrong now. Rather than remove this content, we want to acknowledge its harmful impact, learn from it and spark conversation to create a more inclusive future together.”

The content advisory is also displayed alongside the text description of the content to which it has been applied. Shorter warnings appeared on problematic content when the Disney Plus service initially launched in 2019. The original message read: “This program is presented as originally created. It may contain outdated cultural depictions.”

Disney has labeled six movies on Disney Plus with the new warning as of now, including Peter Pan, The Aristocats, The Jungle Book, Lady and the Tramp, Dumbo, and Swiss Family Robinson.

While the content is not altered, viewers are directed to a website titled Stories Matter where it is explained why the movies feature the advisory by specifying the racist caricatures and stereotypes in the films’ scenes.

In June, Disney announced that it would revamp its Splash Mountain rides, which are based on the controversial film Song of the South, at Disney World’s Magic Kingdom and at Disneyland in California. Both rides were themed with characters and scenes from the 1946 movie, which has long been criticised for its depictions of African Americans. The rides will be updated with characters from Princess and the Frog, the first Disney movie to feature a black princess.