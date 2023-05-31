Global play leader Hasbro announced that a brand-new version of Twister will be available for pre-order on Amazon starting today and at most major retailers starting 1 August. Twister Air is a new app-enabled game that takes the classic Twister gameplay that fans know and love, from the mat to the screen using augmented reality – no mat required.

With Twister Air, the party moves onto the player’s smart device. Players reach, clap, swipe and strike poses to music beats as they scramble to earn points by matching wrist and ankle bands to the coloured spots on the screen. To get started, players download the free Twister Air app available on Android and iOS, and place their smartphone or tablet in the provided Twister Air device stand.

Players are ready for action once they put the colourful, stretchy Twister Air bands on their wrists and ankles and follow the steps in the Twister Air App to calibrate their bands to their device’s camera. As soon as the music plays, it’s time to start moving and matching bands to coloured spots that appear on the screen. With three different ways to play – Solo, VS or Teams mode – the replayability is infinite.

“For over 55 years, Twister has been a household name thanks to the iconic polka-dotted mat that puts you, family and friends in unusual positions and hysterical situations,” said Hasbro Gaming SVP & general manager Adam Biehl. “This new version of Twister will implement augmented reality technology to bring classic Twister gameplay that originated in the 1960s to modern-day and will surely give players of all ages an exciting new, music-inspired experience to make memories from.”

Exciting new Twister Air features coming to the next-generation game include:

Limb tracking and colour recognition technology, combined with classic Twister gameplay and the magic of AR.

Eight colourful, stretchy, and one-size-fits-most Twister Air bands for ankle and wrist movement detection

An adjustable stand that holds any smartphone or tablet with a width up to nine-inches

A free-to-download Twister Air app (Android and iOS) to play the game

In-app high score leaderboards, content capturing, how-to-play tutorials, and more

Three different modes to play – Solo, VS, or Teams. Compete against a friend or team in a shared screen face-off or play solo and try to beat a personal best

A library with over 16 songs to move and play to

In celebration of the new game launch, Hasbro also released a new original song, Twist in the Air, that will be available to play in-game, featured in advertising, and available on major streaming platforms including Apple Music, Spotify, and TikTok.

Twister has been tying players up in tangled knots since its debut in 1966 – the same year Johnny Carson, host of The Tonight Show, played a game of Twister on air that spurred a Twister craze! By early 1967, more than three million Twister games were sold. Since then, the brand has remained a relevant pop culture staple thanks to updated products that complement the classic game featuring modern technology, new moves and music, and celebrity partnerships.