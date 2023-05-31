Zoonicorn, the multiplatform animated preschool brand from Zoonicorn LLC and Toonz Entertainment, continues to expand its worldwide footprint as it heads into Licensing Expo 2023 with new platforms in territories across the globe.

Now in production at Toonz for its second season of original episodes, the animated brand has been picked up for Spanish language viewers by Latin American children’s YouTube channel El Reino Infantil, Mexican national network TV Azteca and Latin American channels Clan International and La TeleTuya. New streaming services include China’s Huashi TV, Hong Kong’s HK TV, Malaysia’s Astro, Czech Republic’s IFC Media and US based streaming services Pluto TV and Happy Kids TV.

The announcement follows the recent announcement of the exclusive partnership with United Smile as worldwide master toy licensee for the brand. United Smile will begin introducing Zoonicorn toys globally during Spring, 2024.

“Coming out of MIP TV, this raft of new deals provides us with terrific momentum as we head into Licensing Expo,” said Toonz Media Group TV co-production, distribution & syndication division president Bruno Zarka. “With these latest territories and platforms joining the Zoonicorn community, we have the potential to introduce our amazing content to millions upon millions of new viewers.”

“Our guiding vision for Zoonicorn has always been built on helping young children understand and internalise the power of optimism and resilience,” said Zoonicorn creator Mark Lubratt. “It’s a simple yet deeply empowering message that easily crosses borders, cultures and languages. We are thrilled to see children respond in such a positive and engaging way.”

“Zoonicorn has become a true global brand with devoted fans in every corner of the world,” said Zoonicorn global licensing/brand director J’net Smith. “As Zoonicorn branded products begin to roll out next year, we anticipate even further growth and awareness among children and their parents.”

Synopsis: The Zoonicorns inhabit the dreams of young animals, taking them on amazing adventures to help learn important social-emotional skills. When the dream is over, the young animal wakes up feeling self-confident and with the decision-making skills necessary to overcome whatever challenges they are facing. The Zoonicorns cleverly guide each dreamer through a whirlwind of fun-loving adventures as their core message of optimism and resilience communicates self-belief and positivity. At the heart of every solution is the one important truth—the power to solve any problem is inside of them.

Multi Emmy Award-winner Mark Zaslove (Winnie the Pooh, Lazytown, Bob The Builder) serves as showrunner and lead writer/editor for the series. The music for Zoonicorns has been composed by Emmy Award winning composer Rich Dickerson.