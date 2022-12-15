Toonz Entertainment, the content distribution division of Ireland-based global kids and family entertainment major Toonz Media Group, has secured a strategic deal with Sky UK Limited for its CGI-animated preschool TV series Zoonicorn. Under the deal, Sky has acquired rights for season one of Zoonicorn (52×7) for Free TV, Basic TV, Pay TV, and SVOD in England, Scotland, Wales, Northern Ireland, Republic of Ireland, Channel Islands, Isle of Man, Gibraltar, and British Forces Overseas Bases.

Sky has acquired the rights for the series for a period of three years starting from February 2023, airing on the new Sky Kids linear channel and available on demand.

“We are thrilled to partner with Sky UK. Zoonicorn fills a critical need in preschool television and its positive message of optimism and resilience resonates with children and parents worldwide. Sky UK will be the perfect new UK home for this much-loved preschool adventure series,” said Toonz Media Group distribution, syndication & feature films divisions president Bruno Zarka.

The Zoonicorns inhabit the dreams of young animals, taking them on amazing adventures to help learn important social-emotional skills. When the dream is over, the young animal wakes up feeling self-confident and with the decision-making skills necessary to overcome whatever challenges they are facing. The Zoonicorns cleverly guide each dreamer through a whirlwind of fun-loving adventures as their core message of optimism and resilience communicates self-belief and positivity. At the heart of every solution is the one important truth—the power to solve any problem is inside of them.

Sky team also commented that they are excited to get the exhibition rights for Zoonicorn for UK.