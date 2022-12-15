Cosmos-Maya has bolstered its leadership team with important hires, including Kaushal Nanavati as chief revenue officer and Asif Khan as business head of new projects (VFX, edtech).

Nanavati was serving as senior vice president of international and Indian digital business at Shemaroo. In the past, he has also collaborated with Disney and Zee.

Nanavati brings with him more than two decades of business development experience across linear channel distribution, content syndication, and app distribution. He is an executive leader with a consistent track record of fostering business expansion in international markets and boosting revenue growth in strategic positions in media and entertainment.

Khan re-joins Cosmos Maya after a successful entrepreneurial journey in the animation and advertising space. An industry veteran with close to 25 years of experience, Asif will lead the company’s foray into VFX and edtech as its business head. In his previous stints, he has also worked with FutureWorks Media Ltd. and Prime Focus.

The duo will work closely with Cosmos-Maya CEO Megha Tata towards the company’s next phase of growth.

Talking about the new appointments, Tata said, “We are delighted to welcome Nanavati and Khan to our senior leadership team. They bring years of experience and expertise in their respective fields, and the combined force of their vision will help Cosmos Maya reach new heights. We welcome them to the Cosmos Maya family, and I’m thrilled to work on new business opportunities together.”

Commenting on his appointment, Nanavati said, “I am excited to start this new chapter of my professional career with an animation giant like Cosmos Maya. I look forward to working closely with the senior leadership team to create a robust business path for the company in their new phase.”

Speaking on his new role, Khan said, “Cosmos Maya has always been at the forefront of the animation story in India. I am honoured to have the opportunity to lead its foray into VFX and edtech as its business head. It feels great coming back together under the same roof for the success of this new division. The company has always had a powerful ecosystem of talent and technology to deliver large-scale and quality projects. It is now the time to cement our position in the VFX space, and I look forward to being a part of the effort to make it reach new skies, as we had done earlier in the animation division.”

The Singapore-headquartered company was founded by world-renowned filmmakers Ketan and Deepa Mehta and is backed by NewQuest Capital Partners.