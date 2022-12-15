Escape Studios, one of the UK’s premiere animation, game art and VFX training and teaching institutions, launched a range of new undergraduate courses, specialising in technical art, video games design and character creation. Escape Studios has invested in these additional undergraduate programmes to support the growing demand in industry for new technical skills, particularly within virtual reality, interactive entertainment and virtual production environments.

“We are thrilled to be expanding our undergraduate portfolio with these new courses at Escape Studios. We’ve designed the new programmes with our industry partners so students will graduate with the skills that are in demand from creative organisations around the world. Our new cohorts will develop creative solutions to complex problems, working on projects that mirror the latest studio practice, whilst also having the technical knowledge that would help push the limits of the industry – we are excited to welcome these new students from 2023,” said Escape Studios principal Dr Ian Palmer.

This portfolio expansion will complement Escape Studios’ existing undergraduate courses in animation, game art and VFX, which started in 2016.

The new programmes are available for students starting from September 2023:

BSc/MSci Technical Art for Games & VFX- This programme aims to produce graduates who can create tools, scripts and FX simulations, developing graphics and solving problems for teams in the games, VFX and animation sectors. including virtual reality and virtual production.

BSc/MSci Video Games Design- This programme aims to produce graduates who design video games from concept to implementation, developing gameplay, levels and user experiences to produce engaging play experiences.

BSc/MSci Character Creation for Animation, Games and VFX- This programme aims to produce graduates who understand the character creation pipeline through concept, design and development, producing models, character rigs and FX. This will require work at all points in the production pipeline, including simulations of muscles, cloth and fur.

Applications are now open for the new three-year undergraduate courses via UCAS, with the option to extend the qualification to an Integrated Masters MSci programme in the fourth year. One can visit the Escape Studios website for more details.