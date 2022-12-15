Blockbuster anime maker Studio Ghibli is set to release Hayao Miyazaki’s latest film How Do You Live? in Japanese theatres on 14 July 2023.

Genzaburo Yoshino’s 1937 novel How Do You Live? is being adapted by Miyazaki. It is a coming-of-age story with two narrators: a young boy named Copper who must deal with change after the loss of his father and his uncle, who provides his nephew with the answers to life’s fundamental problems.

The filmmaker co-founded Studio Ghibli in 1985. He is well known for his work on the films Spirited Away and My Neighbor Totoro. On its Twitter page, the Japanese production company announced the release date for the upcoming Miyazaki film. How Do You Live was initially slated to release in 2020.

The new feature film from director Hayao Miyazaki and Studio Ghibli has been announced! HOW DO YOU LIVE (tentative title) opens in theaters in Japan on July 14, 2023. https://t.co/fHnLM6epTS — Studio Ghibli (@GhibliUSA) December 13, 2022

Miyazaki’s eleventh picture, The Wind Rises, was supposed to be his final, according to Studio Ghibli in 2013. However, the studio announced in 2017 that Miyazaki would return to directing How Do You Live?, which is anticipated to be the iconic filmmaker’s final film.

Notable movies by Miyazaki include Howl’s Moving Castle and Princess Mononoke. One of the most well-known and successful directors in animation, Miyazaki earned an Oscar for Spirited Away in 2003 and the Golden Lion in Venice in 2005 for lifetime achievement.