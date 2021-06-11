Gameplay trailer of ‘Evil Dead’ universe inspired ‘Evil Dead: The Game’ launches

Saber Interactive and Boss Team Games have released a new gameplay overview trailer for Evil Dead: The Game. Featuring Bruce Campbell as the original boomstick-brandishing, chainsaw-wielding hero Ash Williams, this video is first major look at the co-op and PvP multiplayer action game, coming later this year to PC, PlayStation5, PlayStation4, Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, and Nintendo Switch. Players will also get a glimpse of new surprises like Cheryl Williams and Henry the Red as playable characters, plus Ash’s Delta (and yes, you can drive it).

Inspired by the iconic horror, humor, and action of the Evil Dead universe, Evil Dead: The Game brings the biggest characters from the franchise together in an over-the-top, gore-filled experience against the forces of darkness. Work as a team of four survivors, including Ash, Kelly Maxwell, Pablo Simon Bolivar, Scotty, Lord Arthur and more, to fight the Deadites and banish the vile Kandarian Demon. Or become the mighty Demon, using powers of possession to stop the good guys dead and swallow their souls!



Battle across memorable sights from the franchise, including the infamous Knowby cabin, brought to life with tons of terrifying visuals and all-new dialogue from Bruce Campbell. Discover more than 25 weapons, including Ash’s Gauntlet, Boomstick, and chainsaw, and level up a variety of skill trees to grow even stronger and survive the night.



Evil Dead: The Game is a collaboration between Saber Interactive, Boss Team Games, Renaissance Pictures, Creative Licensing on behalf of STUDIOCANAL, leading entertainment company Metro Goldwyn Mayer (MGM), and global content leader Lionsgate (NYSE: LGF.A, LGF.B).