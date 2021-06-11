Baby Shark Games launches ‘Shark Blast’, a mobile puzzle game

Baby Shark Games, the subsidiary of SmartStudy, launches Shark Blast, a mobile puzzle game based on “Pinkfong Baby Shark”, on App Store and Google Play.

Shark Blast comes as the mobile based puzzle game featuring the underwater adventures of Pinkfong Baby Shark along with its adorable characters and catchy music.

There are 33 episodes with 1600 levels in the game, and each episode offers different quests. In each level, the game challenges players to clear quests based on new gimmicks, giving plenty of motivation to move on to the next episode. New episodes will continuously be available as 200 new levels will be added every month.

In addition, the game provides a ‘Team Play’ mode, where players from all over the world can compete in a team battle. To participate in the mode, players need to create a new team or join an existing team once they reach level 20. Team members can exchange ‘hearts’, an in-game item required to retry the new level.

“Shark Blast brings the whole new puzzle adventures of the beloved Baby Shark IP to mobile gamers around the globe, and players can enjoy anytime and anywhere. We aim to provide an easy and fun gameplay experience to the players around the world,” said Baby Shark Games CEO Cheong-Yong Kim,.

Shark Blast is available in nine languages including English, Korean, Japanese, Spanish, French, German, Italian, Portuguese and Russian, from Google Play in 177 countries and the Apple App Store in 176 countries.