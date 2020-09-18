Faboom ropes in Bhuvan Bam, as its brand ambassador

Faboom has roped in YouTube star Bhuvan Bam as its brand ambassador. Bam, will be the face of Faboom during this season of IPL. Through this association, he will create content and promote the brand’s unique and innovative format to his existing followers and a wider audience.

Thrilled on the association with Faboom, Bhuvan Bam said, “It is of top most importance to me that the brand I associate with aligns with my ideology and is equally relevant to my audience. We all have grown up playing sports and games during our childhood. At a time like this, especially when social distancing norms don’t allow us to physically relish those times, it’s really exciting how Faboom’s disruptive platform provides us with the exact same feeling of enjoying our favorite sport. I’m eagerly looking forward to being a part of this passionate group.”

With IPL 2020 inching closer, it is common to see cricketers endorsing fantasy sports brands. This is the first time a digital celebrity is stepping into the online sports zone. Faboom’s collaboration with Bhuvan is not only unique but also setting a pioneering trend.

Commenting on the association Faboom co-founder Pratik Kumar said, “Bhuvan Bam is hugely popular amongst youth across India, which is also the fantasy sports audience we hope to reach, making him the right fit for our brand. Since its inception in 2019, Faboom has already seen a rapid growth in its user base reaching 8 lakhs and with this partnership hope to grow the same exponentially. We have always admired Bhuvan Bam for doing things differently and disrupting the content space in a huge way. Similarly, Faboom is innovating in the fantasy sports industry by increasing the skill levels in the sport with its Rank and Boost fantasy formats and that is the spirit of our new IPL campaign with BB – No captain/Vice-captain, use all your 11 players and play the real fantasy on Faboom.”