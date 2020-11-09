Epic Games and Disney expand collaboration with Disney+ offer

Epic has announced a special offering for Fortnite players. From 11 November through 31 December 2020, Fortnite players age 18+ who make a real-money purchase in-game and who are new subscribers to Disney+ can receive up to two months of service in territories where Disney+ is available. This latest announcement continues the long-standing relationship between Epic Games and Disney and paves way for exciting future collaboration and crossovers.

In addition to being the home of Disney, Marvel, Pixar, Star Wars, and National Geographic, Disney+ also features The Simpsons library, Hamilton, and more! Fortnite’s latest season brings the Lore, Legends, Heroes, and Villains from Marvel — including Iron Man, Groot, and more — to Epic’s popular game, played by more than 350 million players worldwide.

“We’re always looking for ways to add value for our Fortnite players, whether it’s with gameplay or other types of entertainment experiences. Extending our partnership with Disney lets us further expand on that value, unlocking an incredible amount of entertainment for our players on Disney’s growing streaming platform, and just in time for The Mandalorian Season 2,” said Epic Games president Adam Sussman.

“After years of a strong relationship between Disney and Epic, we’re excited to expand on our collaboration with the new Disney+ Fortnite offer. We’re coming up on the one year anniversary of Disney+ and delighted to mark the occasion by extending the Disney+ experience and incredible content to Fortnite’s passionate fans,” said Disney+ president Michael Paull.

Players can claim the Disney+ Fortnite offer by visiting a redemption website following their Fortnite real-money purchase. To redeem the offer, eligible new Disney+ subscribers will be required to set up a Disney+ account. The offer rolls into a Disney+ subscription.