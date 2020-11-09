9stacks launches “Yeh Diwali Poker Wali” campaign tapping into their ‘voice enabled private table’ feature

9stacks launched their “Yeh Diwali Poker Wali” campaign where the players can simply stay home and connect with their close ones over the “Voice Enabled Private Table” feature on the platform. Through the private table option, users can reserve tables to play with their friends and family as per their choice anytime during this festive season. 9stacks offers the best experience and high engagement on its platform by innovating and creatively offering interactive gameplay for its discerning patrons.



As Diwali is just around the corner, most families are looking forward to spend time with each other in-house as going out and celebrating would not be possible amidst the pandemic. Hence, in such a scenario, the concept of “Private Tables” will be a breath of fresh air for many as it will help them bond with their loved ones as well as break the monotony brought in by the lockdown over the last few months. 9stacks invites everyone to host Poker nights this festive time by gathering around with their loved ones and enjoying a riveting game that is sure to keep them hooked.

On the occasion of Diwali, 9stacks has also launched a promotion where users can get a chance to win unlimited prizes like OnePlus Nord phone, Gaming chair, Alexa, Redmi phones and more starting 8 November till 18 November for users playing at 5/10 and 10/25 stakes. This promotion has been named ‘Diwali Blast’.

9stacks CEO and co-founder Sudhir Kamath says, “This year Diwali is going to be very different owing to the global pandemic. People won’t be able to step out to meet and greet. Due to the concerns related to health safety, many will be celebrating Diwali at home. We further realized that there are a lot of recreational players who want to bond with their loved ones over a game of poker but during the lockdown, owing to the restrictions imposed, they were unable to do so. Hence, we believe this is the right time for our audience to enjoy ‘Private Tables’ with their family and get the feel of hosting a poker party sitting at home, with complete authority to choose their playmates. While the game might not emulate the joys that celebrating Diwali in the traditional way brings, we still believe it comes close as it will allow people to spend quality time with their near and dear ones, something that was sorely missed throughout the lockdown period.”

The process to create a private game is simple. There is a separate tab for private games in 9stacks, “The table runner”, or the person representing the group wanting to play together, has to fill up a form – mentioning some of his details and create a table on desired stakes, give it a unique name and password. All those who want to join in have to create accounts on 9stacks.com. They can find the table by its name and can sit on the table using the password. Players can also choose the table to be invisible to everyone except a pre-selected group of IDs. To top it all, there are special gift hampers for people creating private groups on 9stacks this Diwali. The players can play both cash games and tournaments.