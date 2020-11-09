Retailer DFS is launching its christmas campaign with Wallace and Gromit

Furniture retailer DFS has partnered with Academy Award-winning animation studio Aardman to create a multi-channel Christmas Winter Sale campaign featuring iconic characters Wallace and Gromit. The campaign has been created by krow and directed by Magdalena Osinska.

The campaign is created using stop-motion animation and sees Lady Tottington in need of a new sofa. Wallace tries to win her over by inventing his very own SOFA-Matic, with a “built-in foot massager”. However, things don’t go as planned. Gromit saves the day by enlisting the DFS craftspeople to make a sofa for Lady Tottington. The sofa featured is part of DFS’ Joules collection, who also partnered with Wallace & Gromit as part of their 30th year celebrations.

Ben Whitehead voices Wallace while Lady Tottington is voiced by Helena Bonham Carter. Nick Park, the creator of Wallace and Gromit said, “Wallace & Gromit’s world goes together so well with DFS…there’s a cosiness and warmth, but also an attention to detail and ‘handmade’ feel. It was fun for me to introduce Wallace to the DFS factory – he looked impressed by the care and attention that DFS put into their handmade sofas!”

“I was also very excited that Helena Bonham Carter returned to perform Lady Tottington’s character who we haven’t seen on screen since the Wallace & Gromit movie Curse of the Were-Rabbit, 14 years ago,” he added.

The Grand Sofa Caper campaign is in cinemas nationwide, and from 21 December will be on all major TV channels until 24 February. It also features press, digital, Out-of-Home, radio, social and email elements.