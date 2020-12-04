Earn real money with these five gaming apps

The gaming industry is gaining way more prominence in India than expected. This industry is growing year by year and is creating opportunities for people to earn online just by playing these games. In the last few years, India has been witnessing a growth in the percentage of people’s liking for online gaming.

Playing real-money games is one of the most rewarding wins for any player. There are apps that are a boon to every person who wishes to earn a few extra bucks. It makes the game exciting, fun, and full of entertainment that’s hard to ignore.

Enclosed below are the top five gaming apps that have emerged as game-changer in today’s world.

Stick Pool Club: Stick Pool Club is Online Real Money 8 Ball Pool, 3D Poker and Call Break game with features that enhance your gaming experience and enable you to earn using your skills. It is a multiplayer Pool and 3D Poker, Call Break game where you can simply choose a table and challenge random online users or invite Friends / Family for one on one matches. The company’s prime focus is to develop, publish, and distribute highly engaging games for an incredibly wide audience across mobile, social, and online platforms.

Paytm First Games: PaytmFirst is Paytm’s own platform where one can play games, contests, trivia and can earn real money cash and rewards in return. Paytm First Games has a huge collection of games like Tic Tac Toe, Jump Jump, Ludo, and others including card games and fantasy sports. The games are competitive and addictive which one can play and easily aims to win big rewards. The platform has more than 200+ games and has prizes worth more than Rs 10 crore. The prize money will be added to the Paytm wallet and from there it can be utilized accordingly by the player. Paytm First Games gives one a 360-degree gaming experience that is inclusive of all genres.

Mobile Premier League (MPL): Mobile Premier League (MPL) is an online gaming platform that offers a plethora of games – Fantasy Sports, Rogue Heist, Rummy, Poker, Chess, Quiz, Fruit Chop, 8 ball 3D Pool, Carrom, and more! Play exciting mobile games anytime, anywhere, and win real cash. On MPL, you can play 50+ games on your mobile, including fantasy sports. You can choose from our wide range of categories- adventure, action, sports and many more.

RummyCircle: RummyCircle, an online rummy platform giving the Rummy Experience with promotions, cash prizes, and entertainment. RummyCircle is the ultimate rummy destination that offers 100 per cent legal and safe gameplay right on your mobile and laptops. Once you register with RummyCircle, you enter the world where challenge and thrill are not just about a game, but a way of life! There is an endless opportunity and the stronger are your skills with the game, the bigger are the rewards. The games are available for both free and cash prizes.

Ace2Three: It is an online Rummy Portal completely owned and operated by Head Digital Works Private Limited. They are proud to be the first-ever website to launch the classical Indian Rummy. Ace2three is on a mission to promote Rummy as a professional game and create a community of skilled gamers. Rummy is a game of skill as opposed to games of chance. It is absolutely legal to play rummy as it involves the skill to win. Playing rummy online is also legal in India.