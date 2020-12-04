Riki Group’s ‘The Fixies’ head to PTS

PTS has signed a deal with Riki Group to acquire the distribution rights for The Fixies for Taiwan. The agreement secured by the series’s sales agent Play Big was announced at Asia TV Forum where Riki participates annually to expand its activities in Asia by presenting its projects to local consumers.

Taiwan PTS is operated by the Public Television Service Foundation, which is a nonprofit, independent public service broadcaster. The series will be broadcasted on the nationwide channel PTS, as well as PTS 3 and PTS Taigi. PTS has taken exclusive Free TV rights.



PTS acquisition manager Fei TIAN quoted, “We are really pleased to be continuously introducing new episodes of The Fixies to Taiwanese children, as previous seasons have performed strongly for us.”

“We have already worked with PTS to launch the first season of the project in Taiwan. The Fixies showed good ratings with an audience of four to nine years old, so we are pleased to announce that the partnership has been extended for two more seasons,” Riki Group head of international department Anna Mysskaya added.

“We are really pleased to be continuously working with PTS and further building The Fixies presence across Asia,” commented PlayBig managing director Frédéric Puech.

The popular kids’ edutainment CG animated series, which is owned and managed by Riki Group and produced by Aeroplane Production Studio, is now working on a new season. Previous seasons have been picked up in over 160 countries and have totalled over 25 billion views on VOD platforms worldwide. Chinese Tencent Video who had great success with The Fixies brand now invests in the production of the new season. The series will be released simultaneously in Russia and China. In addition, Tencent commissioned Hebei TV to create a new TV sci-fi game show for kids – Fixie Lab.



Riki Group also partners with Korean Educational Broadcasting System and Kakao Kids, POPS Kids and Yeah1 (Vietnam), Now TV and TVB Pearl (Hong Kong and Macao), Awesome TV and Astro in Malaysia etc.