Team Vitality announces India launch and partners with popular content creators like Nischay Malhan

Team Vitality, the leading esports team in Europe, has officially announced the launch of its India operations today. The primary focus of Team Vitality is building its local presence and community in India.

The expansion sees Team Vitality plant roots in Mumbai and partner with some of the biggest content creators in India, including YouTube sensation Nischay Malhan.

The organisation first raised the prospect of a significant presence in India earlier this year and launched its Indian social media last month. Today marks the reveal of Team Vitality’s first plans for the expansion, as it furthers its commitment to the growth of esports and gaming in the region.

The primary focus of Team Vitality is building its local presence and community to establish a deeper connection with its fans in India. Team Vitality has joined hands with gaming content creators Nischay Malhan, Rachit Yadav, Nitin Chougale and Saloni Kandalgaonkar whose respective YouTube channels are Live Insaan, Rachitroo, Classified YT, and Mili kya Mili, that have a combined following of 1 crore (10 million).

Following Team Vitality’s first move into the Indian gaming space, the organisation is committed to creating a purely competitive branch in 2021, with the ambition of becoming the best esports organisation in the region.

Further details on the competitive expansion will be revealed soon, following the initial launch which will see the team build a robust foundation and community in India.