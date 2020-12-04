Warner Bros. to stream 2021 movies on HBO Max simultaneously with theatrical releases

In a recent move, Warner Bros. has announced that it will release its entire slate of films simultaneously on HBO Max along with theatres in 2021.

The entertainment conglomerate earlier announced that Wonder Woman 1984 would be streaming on the platform parallelly to the theatrical release this Christmas, owing to the COVID-19 crisis.

WarnerMedia CEO Jason Kiler stated in an official statement, “We are announcing today that, in the United States, the entire anticipated 17-film 2021 Warner Bros. motion picture slate is going to be released throughout the coming year in theatres and on HBO Max the same day. That’s a Warner Bros. motion picture just about once every three weeks.”

With this development, HBO Max subscribers will be able to enjoy The Little Things, Judas and the Black Messiah, Tom & Jerry, Godzilla vs. Kong, Mortal Kombat, Those Who Wish Me Dead, The Conjuring: The Devil Made Me Do It, In The Heights, Space Jam: A New Legacy, The Suicide Squad, Reminiscence, Malignant, Dune, The Many Saints of Newark, King Richard, Cry Macho and Matrix 4 within the comfort of their homes. The movies will not cost any additional charge in the first month of release.

“We are so excited for the year ahead, which for us begins with the release of Wonder Woman 1984 in a few weeks (less than 22 days from now). 17, yes 17 huge motion pictures are planned to be both in theatres and on HBO Max,” Kiler added.