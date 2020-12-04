‘Fast & Furious: Spy Racers’ season 3 trailer released

Universal and DreamWorks Animation have released the season three trailer for the hit Netflix original series Fast & Furious: Spy Racers. The season follows the crew on a mission in the Sahara. Inspired by Universal’s blockbuster Fast & Furious franchise, teenager Tony Toretto follows in the footsteps of his cousin Dom when he and his friends are recruited by a secret government agency to take down nefarious crime organisations across the globe.

When Ms. Nowhere and Gary disappear while on a mission in the Sahara, the Spy Racers must step up to the plate and finish what Ms. Nowhere started.

Tim Hedrick and Bret Haaland serve as executive producers and showrunners. Vin Diesel, Neal H. Moritz, and Chris Morgan also executive produce and serve as producers on the live-action Fast & Furious franchise.

Fast & Furious: Spy Racers features the voices of Tyler Posey (Alone) as Tony Toretto; Charlet Chung (Overwatch) as Echo; Luke Youngblood (Community) as Frostee Benson; Jorge Diaz (Jane the Virgin) as Cisco Renaldo; Camille Ramsey (American Vandal) as Layla Gray; Renée Elise Goldsberry (Hamilton) as Ms. Nowhere; and Avrielle Corti (Kipo and the Age of Wonderbeasts) as Rafaela. Guest voice cast includes Omid Abtahi (American Gods) as Sandocal; Jamaal Hepburn (Harvey Girls Forever!) as Ziri; and Tim Matheson (The Good Fight) as General Dudley.” Vin Diesel reprises his role as Dom Toretto in a guest appearance.

The series premiered on Netflix in December 2019, with a second season set primarily in Rio which released in October.