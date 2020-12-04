Guru Studios’ ‘Pikwik Pack’ to land on Treehouse in Canada on 26 Dec.

Pikwick Pack

After a successful US debut last month, Guru Studios’ Pikwik Pack, will premiere in Canada this Boxing Day, 26 December, on Treehouse.

The animated series that has amassed an enthusiastic following, is sure to entertain kids in Canada as they encounter a brand-new world of surprise and adventure on the aforementioned date at 9:05 am (ET).

Pikwick Pack will also stream in Canada live and on demand through STACKTV with Amazon Prime Video Channels. After that, it will roll out to additional international markets in 2021.

Guru Studio Sales and Business Development VP Jonathan Abraham said, “After a very successful premiere on Disney Junior U.S., we’re now excited for Canadian families to fall in love with the Pikwik Pack. It’s the perfect time for a show about working together to deliver joy to our communities.”

The animated preschool series follows four adorable animal friends as they work together to deliver magical surprises to the kind citizens of their bustling town. The show perfectly captures the universal joy of receiving a package – an especially timely concept today, as families everywhere have developed a deeper appreciation for delivery services and these essential workers! In every action-packed episode, a new surprise arrives at the Pikwik Post that must be delivered! Together with the intrepid Pikwik Pack, young viewers learn about navigating directions, geography, and weather to get the packages safely to their destinations. And though they may face rough rapids, stormy skies or a foggy forest, when they work together, the Pikwik Pack always delivers!

Suki the brave hedgehog, along with Axel the go-getter raccoon, Tibor the reliable hippo and Hazel the silly cat, travel together by land, sea and air to bring packages of joy to their neighbors. Whether it’s a telescope, birthday gift or even a snow-cone – young viewers will learn gentle life lessons about the importance of community, responsibility and working as a team to accomplish a common goal – goes the description.

Corus Entertainment Broadcast Networks senior vice president Daniel Eves added, “We’re eagerly awaiting the arrival of Pikwik Pack on Treehouse, which will be a welcome addition to the schedule beginning this holiday season. The heart-warming series delivers fun and engaging stories that demonstrate the importance of friendship, teamwork, and responsibility. With Nelvana serving as the licensing agent for the brand in Canada, we’re delighted to bring this spectacular new property into the Corus ecosystem.”

Pikwik Pack debuted on Disney Junior U.S. in November 2020 with new episodes airing every Saturday morning at 8:30am ET/PT. The series will be rolling out worldwide later next year with broadcasters such as Super RTL (Germany), Canal Panda (Portugal), HOP (Israel), and Minimini+ (Poland), and more.

A full line of figures, vehicles, plush and collectibles is currently being developed by Playmates Toys, and a range of books by Scholastic is set to debut next year.