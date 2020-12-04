Eight-year-old gamer Joseph “33 Gosu” Deen signs with Team 33, gets $33,000 signing bonus

Joseph Deen aka 33 Gosu

Team 33 announces today that it has added one of the youngest esports players in the world to their exclusive roster; Joseph Deen who is now known in the gaming community as 33 Gosu. As part of the signing, Joseph received a world-class gaming setup worth over $5000 and a $33,000 signing bonus. “It‘s a dream come true! While many other teams didn’t take me seriously due to my young age, Team 33 scouted me through Fornite games and let me train and learn with them daily. I couldn’t be happier today to become an official member of the team,” says Joseph Deen, when asked to comment on his new signing.

Joseph Deen is one of the youngest players to ever sign to a pro esports team and has been training with Team 33 for the last two years, since the age of six in order to make his dreams come true.

“We are beyond excited to have Joseph on our exclusive Team 33 roster. We have secretly been scouting talent for our roster and games over the last few years and are proud to officially sign Joseph. We made it a point to train him over the past few years because young gamers are the future, and we want to start training them early. He has shown incredible tenacity and commitment to the team over the last two years and has trained almost daily with our team. It has now finally all paid off and is a momentous day for all of us,” says Regal Assets CEO and Team 33 one of the founders Tyler Gallagher.

Team 33 made the signing of Joseph official at the team’s headquarters with one of the celebrity ambassadors Kaash Paige.

Team 33 is currently focusing on training its existing roster as well as very selectively scouting for new talent across multiple games as the team is planning to finalise and announce its gaming roster in 2021. The team will be hosting several tournaments in 2021 out of its main facility in the Hollywood Hills. Team 33 is almost done finalising their gaming roster for Fortnite, CS:GO., Dota 2, League of Legends, Call of Duty, and Valorant.