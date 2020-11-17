Day one roundup of IndiaJoy 2020’s IGDC virtual conference

The India Game Developer Conference (IGDC) is India’s game developers conference. The conference is organised by industry volunteers with support from corporates and the Telangana government. Now in its 12th year, IGDC is the biggest and the most significant developer conference not only in India but also in South Asia.

The conference plays a key role in developing the Indian Gaming ecosystem: from helping developers gain valuable insight and pick up new skills to helping developers connect with publishers and investors that they otherwise may not have had access to.

Day one commenced with game developer and digital artist Aniruddha Hardikar’s practical walkthrough of URP Shadergraphs on how game designer improves their designs with the help of the technology and shared various features and application of it. The session was simultaneously followed by ‘A Solo Indie’s Journey – a practical guide to making it on your own’ where Tea Pot games founder SatishChandra shared a presentation on how Indian Indie game developers have built their gaming business, what has been their challenges, and what they are currently working on. In the session, Chandra shared various dos and don’ts a developer should follow to create a sustainable map for their gaming business.

The next session ‘The Creative Process – Combining Design Requirements and Business Realities’ was conducted by Wargaming director of product John Kelly. He shared how designing a creative process of game development is essential for game developers to follow. It helps to have a clear vision on the workflow of game development and further boosts to achieve goals faster in a more successful way.

The session was simultaneously followed by ‘Getting started with Gamedev- Making your first game session’ conducted by UpYourGame game-maker, educator and consultant Rahul Sehgal where he shared how one should prepare to take game development as a career option. He also shared that the most challenging part in the game development business is whether the designed game is been played by players or not. According to him, game development is less challenging than marketing the game.

This was followed by ‘A brief of AWS Services in Unity’ with speaker Damacloid Technologies’ Kuldeep Dubey where he highlighted the various features of AWS Services that will help developers to ease the workflow. He has also stressed on benefits of cloud computing and how it will benefit developers. Cloud computing will help developers to easily upgrade, lower the cost of ownership, always up productivity anywhere, offsite data storage, no IT maintenance costs, disaster assistance, and so on. He further stressed that a developer should make games on the cloud because it provides a better gaming experience, scalability, security, and no restriction on innovation.

This was followed by GameEon founder Nikhil Malankar’s success story how he has set his career in game development and how he has achieved his goals with proper strategy and planning. He shared that achieving success in game development is a tough task, however, it is achievable through proper planning as he cited the example of how his dream of working in a dream office came true with planning, dedication, and passion.

The next session was ‘From Game Idea to Ideal Game’ conducted by Rami Ismail (Independent) who shared how an idea can be transformed into an ideal game development. He said that every game developer has a vision and to rout that vision into reality is what is necessary. He mentioned his story as a developer and how he penetrated his ideas into a successful game. Ismail further shared various tips and tricks to developers to up the game development game. This session was simultaneously followed by Unreal Engine for mobile game update where they shared various upgraded features which can be utilised by developers to up their game.

With that the day one of IGDC 2020 ended stay tuned for day two !!