9 Story secures international sales for the animated preschool series ‘Dr. Panda’

9 Story Distribution International secures multiple international sales for the first season of the 3D animated preschool series Dr. Panda (39×7 min), including a license with Russia’s leading children’s channel Carousel, which premiered the series earlier this month. Other new broadcast deals include True Visions (Thailand), Somos TV (multi-territory, Spanish), MOLA TV (Indonesia) and WOW Unlimited (Canada).

Developed for children ages three to six, Dr. Panda is created and produced by Lin Yan with Giggle Garage (Origanimals, Kazoops, Cam and Leon) and Spider Eye (Jungle Junction, Thomas & Friends, The Happos Family). The series is written by Daan Velsink (Panic!, Snapshot, Bingo!) and Chris Parker (Peppa Pig, Shaun the Sheep) and directed by Patrick Chin and Wip Vernooij (Moshi Monsters, Wellie Wishers).

The series takes place in the wonderful world of Panda City, where every day Dr. Panda tries out a new job working together with his friends. A mix-up at the post office? A chicken stuck in a tree? Carrots mysteriously disappearing? No problem! With a dash of creativity and a good deal of teamwork, Dr. Panda always saves the day!

9 Story previously announced sales to Cartoonito (Italy), RTL Kids (Netherlands, Luxembourg), YLE (Finland), TVNZ (New Zealand), HITN (Latin America and Spanish-speaking USA), Roku (US), and Azoomee (US, UK, Eire, Sweden, Malta and South Africa).

9 Story acquired worldwide distribution rights to Dr. Panda, excluding China, Hong Kong, Macau, Taiwan and select rights within MENA in September 2018. Based on the worldwide sensation and award-winning app franchise that has over 300 million downloads and seven million active users per month, the program is Dr. Panda’s first 3D series.

A second season of the series (39 x 7 min) is now in production, with delivery anticipated in fall 2021.