WB drops ‘Tom & Jerry’ movie trailer, hitting the nostalgia nerve

The long awaited trailer is finally here! The duo with a bitter-sweet relationship, Tom and Jerry are back and this time they are seen in a hybrid of live-action and classic animation movie.

Here’s the synopsis:

One of the most beloved rivalries in history is reignited when Jerry moves into New York City’s finest hotel on the eve of “the wedding of the century,” forcing the event’s desperate planner to hire Tom to get rid of him. The ensuing cat and mouse battle threatens to destroy her career, the wedding and possibly the hotel itself. But soon, an even bigger problem arises: a diabolically ambitious staffer conspiring against all three of them.

A Warner Bros. Pictures and Warner Animation Group presentation, Tom & Jerry will be distributed worldwide by Warner Bros. Pictures.

Directed by Tim Story and produced by Chris DeFaria, the movie is slated to release next year.