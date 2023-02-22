Gaming chair brand Cybeart has become official merchandising partner of IPL team Gujarat Titans on a multi-year deal.

The company, which is already in Canada and the Middle East, entered the Indian market four months ago. It has partnered with some of the esports teams, IPs and youth events in the country.

Through the partnership with Gujarat Titans, Cybeart aims to tap the cricket followers and introduce their futuristic chairs to the team as well as its worldwide fanbase.

Cybeart founder Krutik Patel said, “We are extremely delighted to partner with one of the biggest cricketing teams in India. Adding this partnership to the brand’s portfolio is the first step in entering cricket and diversifying from the esports sector specifically to cater to a much wider demographic. Gujarat Titans is one of the most admired teams and they in their very inception year have won titles and accolades in the country’s top cricket league. I am confident that this partnership will help us in our vision of creating an ecosystem that values ergonomics. This association will provide fans with the most comfortable chairs on the market, branded with their favourite team and give them a luxurious viewing experience.”

Gujarat Titans, a premier team of India’s T20 circuit are home to international cricket’s biggest names such as Hardik Pandya, Shubhman Gill, Rashid Khan, David Miller, Kane Williamson and many more who will be utilising the world’s first cricket league chairs to experience the difference. As part of the agreement, the chairs will also be present in the team rooms as well as KIOSKS on the home field where they will function as an experience centre.

Gujarat Titans COO Arvinder Singh said, “Since inception, we have partnered with brands that symbolise innovation, excellence and a new-age approach to business. With its futuristic chairs, Cybeart has created a niche for itself at the international level and continues to grow. We welcome Cybeart to the Gujarat Titans family and look forward to a fruitful association that strengthens with time.”

According to a report by Coherent Market Analysis, the global gaming chair market was valued at USD 1126.36 million in 2021 and is forecast to reach a value of USD 2034 million by 2030 at a CAGR of 7.8 per cent. The significant rise in the frequency of health concerns due to longer working hours and the appeal of comfort are driving the growth of this industry.