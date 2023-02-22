Content powerhouse Banijay will soon move its operations to India after closing its Singapore office. This move will shift a lot of responsibilities to the Mumbai office leading to job losses in Singapore.

As per a report in Television Business International, the Singapore office was predominantly focused on handling distribution and sales under Banijay Rights banner. The deals include Mediacorp’s MasterChef Singapore, which is now into its third season. A Banijay Rights spokesperson had revealed that the company has strategically relocated all operations to Mumbai, where it has a well-established footprint comprising Banijay Asia and Endemol Shine India.

The company aims to strengthen distribution efforts in the region, grow the team and align more closely with its wider production business with Banijay Rights’ Asia EVP Rashmi Bajpai at its helm.

Banijay’s footprint in India has been growing of late and already houses Banijay Asia, led by Deepak Dhar and Endemol Shine India. Endemol Shine India is helmed by Rishi Negi and is a joint venture between Banijay and CA Media.

Banijay Rights is headquartered in London with local offices around the world including in Paris, Sydney, LA and Miami.