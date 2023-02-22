National Poker Series India (NPS) hosted on PokerBaazi has announced its 2023 edition with its latest campaign, ‘Ab India Khelega Glory Ke Liye’.

This year’s edition will award gold, silver and bronze medals to podium finishers in a total of 107 tournaments and three NPS podium medals for the finishers with the highest medal tallies who will be crowned the NPS India 2023 champions. The tournaments will award prize money of Rs 25 Crore and begin on 29 March. Payers can register for them on the PokerBaazi app and play practice tournaments.

The campaign plans to build awareness and get active participation in the National Poker Series 2023. It features a series of two films that aim to motivate players and establish poker as a sport that demands skill and strategy.

The series has had more than 180K entries and 450+ medals, across 150 events over the past two years.

On the announcement, Baazi Games founder and CEO Navkiran Singh said, “We, at PokerBaazi, are honoured to host the National Poker Series India once again. The two editions’ record-breaking entries across demographies and regions were a testament to establishing the NPS legacy. We see NPS India as the true podium of glory for the sport of Poker in India and are excited to celebrate the champions in the making.”

DDB Mudra south creative head Nitin Pradhan said, “We wanted to talk to poker enthusiasts and new poker players alike and give them a clear sense that poker, more than just entertainment, can also be life-changing if you play it right. And National Poker Series hosted on PokerBaazi is your opportunity to experience that. A simple yet interesting creative device of life-changing in an instant for a youngster, landing him/her in the spotlight helped us capture this thought in a short duration.”

The 360° campaign is launched across multiple platforms, including television, OTT, digital platforms, outdoors and social media.