What is Roulette Online?

Roulette is one of the best known games around the world. Many online casinos offer the chance to play this exciting game. In most cases, players start playing roulette either without knowing the rules or with knowledge of the standard terms.

Roulette rules are very simple. Croupier rolls the ball. It spins in the opposite direction from the spinning wheel. In order for the game to be played the ball must go three or more circles. After this it stops at one of the sections.

The difference between online roulette and traditional roulette is the presence of a dealer. In the online version, the system does everything. It triggers the ball, accepts bets and shows the result.

But there are live casinos where you can play roulette. Here everything is the same as in a traditional casino. The only difference is that you are sitting in front of a computer screen in a live video stream.

Five Best Online Roulette Strategies

So as not to simply predict where the ball is going to drop, but to keep track of every move you make, it pays to study the strategies. There are some basic and well-known strategies that will lead to success, even for the newcomer.

Strategy “Makarov & Biaritz”

One of the easiest roulette strategies online.

You just pick one of all the numbers, for example your favourite, and keep betting on it. It can be one Australian dollar. The important thing is that your stake always stays the same. It does not need to be increased or decreased.

You must play roulette 36 times. If you win, the payout will be 35:1.

If the bets are unsuccessful, it is worth repeating until you win. You can end the round when you get a winning number.

Game Options :

The right number rolled in the middle of the game. This increases the chance of winning more money

A lucky number appears on the 36th run. You do not lose and you win back all bets made

The lucky number did not fall out even once. This means that you have lost $36

The Garcia Method

This strategy is named after its author. Garcia was a great gambler in his time and did not change a thing. The strategy itself is quite simple. Garcia played exclusively on a large-scale strategy that he invented himself. He bet on simple odds. The value of these bets was planned in such a way that in case of losing one bet could be increased another five times by 20 per cent. Only with five bets the maximum table limit was reached.

An Example of a Game

Online casinos set the table limit when playing on simple odds at $500. So if you follow Garcia’s strategy you get the bets: 250, 300, 350, 400, 450, 500. If you are afraid of such sums you can take for example online casinos with small limits and proportionally calculate these rates there. So we have the first bet will be $250, in case of losing, it will increase by the above progression. In case of winning the same way would have to be done in the opposite direction.

In this case there is one important point. The poker player would enter the game only after the simple odds showed four odds and would start the game with the first bet on that odds. This was performed, so long, until the unit was won.

The “Filler Strategy”

This is a basic strategy – place as many bets as possible and close as many boxes as you can.

Game example

It is necessary to make bets according to the following structure: 1 run of $4, the second $4, $2 on a sysline, $1 on a split. You can also make bigger bets by multiplying the prescribed bets by 10, 100, 5, 15. Make it comfortable for you. If you do everything in the above way, only four fields remain open (zero, 36, 35, 34). The bets remain the original. And it’s already $11. You may say that every time, you have a risk of losing only $11.

You should not raise the bet more if you lose. So you will lose even more. And it will become almost impossible to win back such bets.

The “5 of 6” Strategy

Any five lines can be chosen in a row, making 80 per cent of the playing field.

One line remains uncovered, that is six numbers and a zero.

Example of the Game

On each line is the same constant rate at your choice, for example on $1-150. In case of winning the bet from the won line is transferred to the uncovered line. If you lose, the bets stay the same.

If you want to win at online roulette with five out of six strategies, play it briefly; if you play for a long time, your initial winnings will start to decrease, and then you are certain to go into trouble.

An Upgraded Version of the Strategy

When you lose all five bets, increase six-fold, then the next time you lose six times more and so on. When you win the session starts all over again.

Unfortunately, most casinos have limits that many times increase bets we just do not get. The minimum number to increase is four times, but even so the game on such a strategy is highly aggressive, so even 30 per cent is a large figure, it is better to stop somewhere between 15 per cent and 20 per cent.

Strategy of “Dozens or Columns “.

Even if the casino wants to play it safe and has a very long row for example with black or red numbers, it will not prevent us from doing so as the columns contain both red and black numbers.

This is not a simple odds game, 66 per cent of the playing field is closed at a time, but you have to pay for it by increasing the bets. Before playing, choose your casino carefully and look at the table limits, as well as your bankroll, because if you lose you have to triple your bet by two dozens or columns at once.

On the basis of the table limits, our bets will be: 1, 3, 9, 27, 81, 243 and two columns or dozens, i.e. betting by $1 on two columns, won we start with the original bet. Bets on columns which have not been played, if losing, triple the rates on two columns and so on.

Modification of strategy

In this case, a bet is made only on a dozen, but it is very risky, or played at once and the columns and dozens, which requires more capital and care to keep track of falling out numbers and, accordingly, loss or gain.

Conclusion

It is safe to say that roulette is one of the most popular games of chance. It is played in online casinos as well as in traditional ones. Due to the fact that many people like it very much because of tradition, they do not pay attention to the chances of winning. Everyone gets a great deal of enjoyment out of the game. Simple rules and strategies that are easy to follow help you not only have fun, but also make money.