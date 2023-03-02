Cybeart has partnered with IPL’s Mumbai Indians as the team’s official merchandising partner on a multi-year deal.

The gaming chair brand had recently announced a deal with IPL team Gujarat Titans as well.

Cybeart will cater to Mumbai Indians’ global fan base by providing them with their exclusive, next-gen chairs. Through this partnership, Cybeart will leverage maximum engagement with India’s cricketing audience.

“Mumbai Indians is one of the most followed sporting teams all over the world and have multiple domestic as well as continental titles to their name,” said Cybeart founder Krutik Patel. “We aim to provide India with the highest level of ergonomic designed chairs that not only save them from serious health issues related to a bad posture but also do it in a luxurious way.”

Mumbai Indians comprises of cricketers Rohit Sharma, Suryakumar Yadav, Jasprit Bumrah, Jofra Archer, Ishan Kishan and more. As part of the upcoming season, Cybeart will have chairs in the team hotel for players to experience the superior comfort while fans will also get the opportunity to do so at the team’s home stadium, in an experience centre.

According to recent Grand View Research report, the global licensed sports merchandise market size was valued at $33.48 billion in 2022 and is expected to expand at a CAGR of 4.9 per cent from 2023 to 2030. One of the major factors driving the market’s expansion is the growing population of sports enthusiasts, together with increased urbanisation and the expansion of the online retail industry.