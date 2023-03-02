Boris Hertzog

TNZPV has strengthened its development by welcoming Boris Hertzog to its strategy committee. The production company and animation studio, formerly knwon as Tu Nous ZA Pas Vus, is located in Arles and Annecy, both cities in France.

Hertzog has formerly been the managing director of Mikros Animation. He has created consulting company, BH Conseils. At TNZPV, he will support and advise the company’s site at Arles, and in its activities on the international market.

“His [Boris Hertzog’s] experience in financial and legal affairs, his perfect knowledge of international animation, in addition to our own expertise on the artistic and technical areas, will be precious additional assets for TNZPV,” said TNZPV cofounders and directors Mathieu Rey, Thomas Giusiano and Marc Rius.

Over the past 13 years, the company has worked as a service provider studio on some 30 shorts, features, series and documentaries. Today, around 200 talents work at TNZPV.

“I’m very happy to be able to support TNZPV in its development,” Hertzog shared. “Over the past few years, I have been able to appreciate the quality of our collaboration, the constant search for improvements in the production pipeline and the energy and enthusiasm of its management team. I hope to bring my experience to Mathieu, Thomas and Marc and help TNZPV continue in its growth, while maintaining the innovative, family spirit which characterises the studio.”

The group, through its company TNZPV Productions, has initiated its own productions. On Wednesday, 8 March during the Cartoon Movie in Bordeaux, it will be present its first feature film Merry Christmas Monsieur Hulot. The film, directed by Céline Willard and Marc Rius, is currently in development.