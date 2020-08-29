Cardroom launches a Public Trello Board to ply players with a virtual look at the company’s development cycle

It’s Official: Americas Cardroom is Going Public

Americas Cardroom has launched a Public Trello Board, offering players the chance to get an inside virtual look at the company’s development cycle and stay informed of what’s happening.

“We’re a poker site, built by players for players. So, naturally, inviting players into our world makes perfect sense.Our public Trello board lets anyone see what we’re up to, where we’ve been, and where we’re going. We designed it in house, complete with graphics to make things visually interesting. Check it out,” states Americas Cardroom spokesperson Michael Harris.

Trello is a collaboration tool used by organisations of all stripes to organise projects into visually appealing and user-friendly boards. With a single glance, anyone can see the status of a project. Americas Cardroom uses Trello internally to track projects, along with other tools.

The Americas Cardroom public Trello board is accessible through any web browser and does not require viewers to have a Trello account. By launching the board, poker players can:

Check out current promotions

View the company roadmap and see future plans

See what’s coming next in the pipeline

Stay informed of scheduled downtime

See what’s in store for the next update

Review what was added in previous updates

Share ideas for improvements

While the open Trello board is an innovative concept, transparency isn’t exactly foreign to them. Phil Nagy, the Winning Poker Network’s CEO, is famous for being the only CEO of a poker network to regularly interact with players, oftentimes through Twitch streams.