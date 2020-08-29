Apple forays into animation with feature ‘Wolfwalkers’

Apple is foraying into animation! Yes, you read that right. Its first original animated feature, Wolfwalkers will be premiered as part of the official selection of the 45th Toronto International Film Festival (TIFF).

Fourth feature from Ireland based Cartoon Saloon, Wolfwalkers is the studio’s third film directed by Tomm Moore, who had earlier helmed the Oscar-nominated The Secret of Kells and Song of the Sea. Ross Stewart is a co-director on the animated film with Luxembourg’s Melusine Productions as the co-producer.

The official synopsis states :Wolfwalkers follows Robyn Goodfellowe, a young apprentice hunter who journeys to Ireland with her father in a time of superstition and magic to wipe out the last wolf pack. While exploring the forbidden lands outside the city walls, Robyn befriends a free-spirited girl, Mebh, a member of a mysterious tribe rumoured to have the ability to transform into wolves by night. As they search for Mebh’s missing mother, Robyn uncovers a secret that draws her further into the enchanted world of the Wolfwalkers and risks turning into the very thing her father is tasked to destroy.

Wolfwalkers will stream across the world on Apple TV+, following a theatrical release, Apple announced today, 29 August. Gkids has been tapped as the theatrical distribution partner in North America. Wildcard will serve as the theatrical distributor for the film in Ireland and the U.K., Child Film will be the theatrical distribution partner in Japan, Haut et Court holds the theatrical distribution rights to the film in France, and Value & Power Culture Communications holds rights for China.