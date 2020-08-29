Nintendo Switch eShop added new deals to grab on !

Nintendo has unleashed a range of discounts on its digital eShop store in the last couple of weeks. Last week, two sales went live–the Indie World Sale and Share the Fun Sale–and now a pair of new sales join them. The Ubisoft Summer Blow Out Sale offers deals on Rayman Legends, Assassin’s Creed: The Rebel Collection, and more. There’s also a Mega Man Franchise Sale that discounts every Legacy Collection as well as Mega Man 11.

Ubisoft’s sale runs through 7September, so you have about two weeks to browse the deals. While there aren’t a ton of deals up for grabs here, there are a handful of good ones. Mario + Rabbids Kingdom Battle’s Gold edition, which comes with the Donkey Kong Adventure expansion and other season pass content, is down to $20. Though this zany XCOM-esque tactics game is regularly on sale, this is the best price we’ve seen for the base game and DLC together.

Rayman Legends – Definitive edition is on sale for $10, a superb price for one of the best platformers on Switch that doesn’t star your favorite plumber. Assassin’s Creed: The Rebel Collection, which compiles Black Flag and Rogue, is down to $20, while Assassin’s Creed III: Remastered is slashed to just $14.79.

South Park fans can pick up The Stick of Truth for $12 and The Fractured But Whole for $15. Three of Ubisoft’s smaller titles are also on sale. Physics-based racing game Trials Rising is $6, charming RPG Child of Light Ultimate edition is $5, and the compelling adventure game Valiant Hearts: The Great War is $5 as well.

