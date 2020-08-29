Netflix releases lead single from the upcoming animated feature ‘Over The Moon’

Netflix has released the lead single from the upcoming animated feature Over The Moon with a new lyric video and making-of featurette. Rocket to the Moon, a hero’s ballad, gives us the first look into the music of the movie. The song is sung by Cathy Ang, who is the voice of the lead character Fei Fei.

Christopher Curtis (the Broadway musical Chaplin), Helen Park (Off-Broadway musical KPOP) and lyricist Marjorie Duffield worked together for two weeks in Los Angeles writing the songs.

Ang said in a statement that the songwriters made adjustments to accommodate her vocal range, “so it felt natural” and hopes the music will inspire young girls and help them connect with the Chinese folktale at its core.

Over the Moon is a variation on a classic Chinese myth and tells the story about a 12 year old girl Fei Fei who builds a rocket ship to fly to the Moon to prove the existence of the Moon Goddess, who holds the secret to immortality. The movie is directed by Oscar winner Glen Keane (Dear Basketball) and co-directed by Oscar winner John Kahrs (Paperman).

The screenplay is written by the late Audrey Wells (The Hate U Give). The movie is produced by Gennie Rim (Dear Basketball) and Peilin Chou (Abominable) and executive produced by Janet Yang (The Joy Luck Club), Glen Keane, Ruigang Li, Frank Zhu and Thomas Hui.

The cast includes Cathy Ang (Fei Fei), Phillipa Soo (Chang’e), Robert G. Chiu (Chin), Ken Jeong (Gobi), John Cho (Dad), Ruthie Ann Miles (Mom), Margaret Cho (Auntie Ling), Kimiko Glenn (Auntie Mei), Artt Butler (Uncle) and Sandra Oh (Mrs. Zhong).