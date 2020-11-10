‘Borderlands 3’ next-gen upgrade available now!

2K and Gearbox Entertainment have re-launched their critically acclaimed looter-shooter, Borderlands 3, releasing new content, cosmetics, and retail editions, as well as an upgrade that optimises the experience for next-generation consoles.

Borderlands 3’s next-gen upgrade is now available on the Xbox Series X|S. It will also be available on the PlayStation 5 when the console launches on 12 November in the U.S., Japan, Canada, Mexico, Australia, New Zealand, and South Korea and on 19 November 2020 in the rest of the world. The new trailer has shots of new action skills like FL4K’s gravity trap, as well as brief looks at the full skill trees being added for each of the game’s Vault Hunters. FL4K’s loader bot pet makes a brief appearance within the Season Pass 2 trailer as well, drawing a heart in the air before the trailer transitions to a showcase of more season pass content.

Here is the Borderlands 3: Next-Level Mayhem trailer:

Borderlands 3 has been fully optimised to take advantage of the next-gen consoles’ processing power, bringing a new level of graphical fidelity to the Borderlands universe. The Xbox Series X and PlayStation 5 display Borderlands 3 at up to 60 frames per second in 4K resolution during single-player and online co-op, and all next-gen consoles support three- and four-player split-screen for local multiplayer. In addition, vertical split-screen for two-player local co-op is now available on PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and Xbox Series X|S and will be available on PlayStation 5 as soon as the console launches.

All players who own or purchase both a copy of Borderlands 3 and a next-gen console will be able to download the next-gen upgrade within the same console family for free. All add-on content and save files can be ported to next-gen consoles within the same family, so players can jump back into the action right where they left off. Players who own a physical disc of Borderlands 3 will need the Xbox Series X or standard PlayStation 5 console model that includes a disc drive to take advantage of these features.

It also marks the launch of Designer’s Cut, a brand new Borderlands 3 downloadable add-on that creates new ways to play by introducing an additional Skill Tree for each Vault Hunter and Arms Race, a roguelike experience that’s fast-paced, challenging, and consistently remixed by randomised elements. By putting the focus squarely on guns and gameplay, Arms Race makes every loot drop meaningful and exciting. Meanwhile, players looking for fresh ways to experience Borderlands 3’s shooting and looting can wield the power of the additional Skill Trees to develop their own unique Vault Hunter builds. Each Skill Tree offers an exciting new Action Skill, as well as novel passive abilities.

Designer’s Cut can be purchased individually for $14.99 or as part of Season Pass 2, available for $29.99. Season Pass 2 will include two downloadable content add-ons – designer’s cut and director’s cut – as well as brand new cosmetic items. Both Season Pass 2 and the Designer’s Cut add-on are now available for purchase across PC, Stadia, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and Xbox Series X|S.

Both Season Pass 2 and Designer’s Cut will also be available on PlayStation 5 starting 12 November in the US, Japan, Canada, Mexico, Australia, New Zealand, and South Korea and on 19 November in the rest of the world. Director’s Cut – which includes additional missions, end-game content, and behind-the-scenes extras – is planned for release in spring of next year. Season Pass 2, Designer’s Cut, and Director’s Cut require a copy of Borderlands 3 to play.

In addition, 2K and Gearbox also released the Multiverse Final Form cosmetics packs. Unlike any previous cosmetics add-on, these packs provide four entirely new character models, one for each Vault Hunter. The Final Forms depict how the characters might have turned out in an alternate universe where they never became Vault Hunters. These new cosmetics can be mixed and matched with other bodies and heads as desired and can also be paired with all existing skins.

The Multiverse Final Form cosmetics packs are now available as part of Season Pass 2, though players can also acquire these packs by purchasing the Borderlands 3 Ultimate Edition, which delivers the quintessential Borderlands 3 experience. Ultimate Edition grants owners access to the award-winning base game, multiple bonus cosmetic packs, and both the original Season Pass and Season Pass 2, which combined will offer six exceptional content add-ons. Players can also now purchase Borderlands 3 Next-Level Edition, a new console-only version that includes the base game and the Multiverse Final Form cosmetics packs.

Ultimate Edition is now available on PC, Stadia, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and Xbox Series X|S for $99.99. Next-Level Edition is now available on PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and Xbox Series X|S for $69.99.