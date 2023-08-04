The second season of BGMI Master Series (BGMS) has the esports community excited with anticipation. Top esports teams and athletes, such as Jonathan, Scout, Mavi, and the defending champions Global e-sports, will compete against popular teams like Team Soul (Mortal), GodLike, and Blind Esports.

BGMS-2 will be broadcast live and exclusively on Star Sports Network from 4 – 27 August 2023. BGMI Masters Series 2.0 is not just about thrilling battles and intense competition; it brings with it some of the most exciting and highly anticipated rivalries in the esports world.

One of the most iconic rivalries in the BGMI landscape revolves around Mortal, owner of Team SouL and Jonathan from GodLike esports, often hailed as one of the best players in the current BGMI esports scene. Another enthralling rivalry features the veteran player, Scout, facing off against the upcoming talent Goblin. With Scout’s vast experience and Goblin’s rising prominence, this rivalry adds an element of excitement to the tournament, pitting a seasoned player against an emerging star. The BGMS-2 is a competitive gaming event that spans over several weeks, featuring various stages and eliminations to determine the top teams for the Grand Finals. Here’s a breakdown of the schedule:

Opening Rumble: Takes place from Friday to Sunday, 4 – 6 August, where teams likely engage in preliminary matches to kick off the tournament.

Qualification Week: This occurs from Monday to Thursday, 7 – 10 August, during which the groups play each other to qualify for the Super Weekend.

Super Weekend 1: Held from Friday to Sunday, 11 – 13 August, where the top 16 teams compete for main leaderboard points.

Elimination Week: Takes place from Monday to Thursday, 14 – 17 August, where the groups play again to qualify for Super Weekend 2.

Super Weekend 2: Conducted from Friday to Sunday, 18 – 20 August, where the 16 teams fight for main leaderboard points. However, the bottom four teams are eliminated.

Playoffs for Teams 5 to 20: Held on Tuesday and Wednesday, 22 and 23 August, involving teams ranked from 5 – 20 in the leaderboard.

Grand Finals: Occurring from Friday to Sunday, 25 – 27 August, where the top 12 teams from previous stages, along with the Top 4 teams from Super Weekend 2, compete for the ultimate victory.

As the home of sports, Star Sports aims to scale esports on television, bringing the excitement of gaming to a wider audience, while Nodwin Gaming brings vast experience in executing esports events.