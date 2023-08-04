Prime Video announced that the first scene from The Wheel of Time season two is now available to view at the end of the season one finale episode (Episode 108) as a special surprise bonus for fans. The second season will premiere exclusively on Prime Video on 1 September in more than 240 countries and territories around the world.

This sneak peek of the new season reflects the structure of the best-selling and epic The Wheel of Time book series by Robert Jordan, on which the Amazon Original series is based, where at the end of each novel, Jordan would add the first chapter of the next book as a preview. In an additional homage to the show’s inspiration, the scene which has been made available—the opening from Episode 201—is an adaptation of the fan favourite “Darkfriend Social” prologue of the second novel of Jordan’s series, The Great Hunt, upon which season two is largely based.

The second season of the show is also based on some elements of Jordan’s third novel, The Dragon Reborn. The series was filmed in the Czech Republic, Morocco, and Italy.

The popular series stars Rosamund Pike (Gone Girl, I Care a Lot) as Moiraine Damodred, Daniel Henney (Criminal Minds) as Lan Mandragoran, Josha Stradowski (Gran Turismo) as Rand al’Thor, Zoë Robins (Power Rangers Ninja Steel) as Nynaeve al’Meara, Madeleine Madden (Dora and the Lost City of Gold) as Egwene al’Vere, Marcus Rutherford (Obey) as Perrin Aybara, Dónal Finn (Rogue Heroes) as Mat Cauthon, and Ceara Coveney (Young Wallander) as Elayne Trakand.

The Wheel of Time is a co-production with Amazon Studios and Sony Pictures Television.