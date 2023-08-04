GKIDS is celebrating its 15th anniversary as producer and distributor of award-winning and artist-driven animation from around the world, with home entertainment distribution from Shout! Studios. They announced the issue of the critically acclaimed fourth and final instalment of the new theatrical “Rebuild” editions of the Evangelion franchise in an expansive 4K UHD collector’s edition set, standard edition blu-ray; and as a digital download-to-own.

To celebrate the acclaimed feature’s home entertainment release, GKIDS will be bringing the feature back to cinemas in select markets this fall. Evangelion:3.0+1.01 Thrice Upon A Time was released in Japanese theatres in 2021, where it was a critical and box office success, becoming the highest grossing film of the year with ¥10.28 billion (~85 million) in local box office.

Created by Hideaki Anno, the Neon Genesis Evangelion franchise is considered one of the most influential animated sagas of all time. Since the 1995 premiere of the original television series, the story of teenager Shinji Ikari has remained one of the most iconic titles in animation history, and a global pop culture phenomenon.

Following the conclusion of the beloved 1995 television show, the legendary project received new life as the Evamgelion movie series. The theatrical film series began with Evangelion:1.11 You Are (Not) Alone. (2007), followed by Evangelion:2.22 You Can (Not) Advance (2009), Evangelion:3.33 You Can (Not) Redo. (2012), and culminating in the finale Evangelion:3.0+1.01 Thrice Upon A Time.

GKIDS previously released the original twenty-six episode television series, Neon Genesis Evangelion, as well as the films Evangelion:Death (True)2 and The End Of Evangelion on Blu-ray and digital download-to-own for the first time in North America. Last year, GKIDS released Evangelion:3.0+1.01 Thrice Upon A Time in US theaters.

The 4K UHD Collector’s Edition of Evangelion:3.0+1.01 Thrice Upon A Time is a three-disc set that includes one 4K UHD disc featuring the film, a Blu-ray of the feature film, and a disc of brand-new bonus features encased in a rigid box case. Featuring both the original Japanese language version and an English dub, the set includes a 28-page book, art cards, and a poster, as well as bonus features including Evangelion:3.0(-46h), Evangelion:3.0(-120min.), character promotion reels, stage greeting, trailers, and more.

The Standard Blu-ray Edition of Evangelion:3.0+1.01 Thrice Upon A Time is a two-disc set that includes both the film and a disc of brand-new bonus features, including Evangelion:3.0(-46h), Evangelion:3.0(-120min.), character promotion reels, stage greeting, trailers, and more. This edition includes both the original Japanese language version and an English dub.

The Digital Download to own edition of Evangelion:3.0+1.01 Thrice Upon A Time will be available in both original Japanese language version and an English dub.