Leading the charge for Team India, star FIFA athlete Charanjot Singh showcased his dominance at the South Asia seeding event and recorded victories against Nepal, Bangladesh and Sri Lanka to secure favourable seeding for the country at the upcoming Asian Games 2022 in Hangzhou.

By displaying a combination of precision and strategy, Singh outclassed his opponents in the best-of-three matches. The Chandigarh-born athlete got off to the best possible start with successive triumphs against Sameer Gurung of Nepal and Dishan Sheruban Nithianathan of Sri Lanka with identical 2:1 scorelines. He then prevailed against Oytijjho Al Aff Tajwar Majumder of Bangladesh by a 2:0 scoreline to ensure an unbeaten run at the seeding event.

Sharing his feelings on the results, Singh expressed, “Reflecting on the results, I feel proud to have got the opportunity to showcase my skills and gain a favourable seeding for India. I had put in long hours of practice and strategising in order to prepare for my opponents and I am glad that it all worked to perfection. The level of competition at the Asian Games will be fierce, but I have full faith in my abilities. I will be giving my all to bring home a medal.”

Karman Singh, another FIFA athlete who will be representing the country at the tournament in Hangzhou secured fifth position at the seeding event. Both athletes made their way to the Asian Games by prevailing in the National Esports Championships (NESC) organised by the Esports Federation of India (ESFI).

“The exceptional performances of our talented athletes in the FIFA seeding event are a testament to our country’s Esports prowess,” said Esports Federation of India president Vinod Tiwari. “We are confident that both Charanjot and Karman will replicate their performances at the Asian Games and prove their mettle against the top teams from the continent. The Esports Federation of India is fully committed to supporting our athletes as they prepare to compete on the grand stage and bring laurels to the country.”

A total of 21 leading FIFA teams from the continent will lock horns at the Asian Games 2022 in what is esports’ debut as an official medal event at the tournament. India will be participating in four titles at the tournament – League of Legends, FIFA Online 4, Street Fighter V: Champion Edition, and DOTA 2.