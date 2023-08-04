Red Bull Campus Clutch, the global student Valorant tournament, has returned for its third season! This season, from 19 – 24 November, the final event will take place offline at the Volkswagen Arena in Istanbul, Turkey, which hosted Valorant Champions 2022 where LOUD clinched the title of VCT World Champion.

Since 2021, Red Bull Campus Clutch has hosted over 800 tournaments, with 25,000 participants in the first season and 30,000 in the second. Registrations are now open for a tournament that will again see which five-person squad is the best student Valorant team in the world. The tournament is a grassroots esports initiative bringing up-and-coming student Valorant players of every skill level together as they team up and experience competitive gaming as they have never before.

The call for entries for the tournament is officially open, with 12 online and 12 offline qualifiers in India taking place from 5 August to 10 September. To enter the exciting global event, students must rally up their team of five and register to compete across three phases: Qualifiers, National Finals and World Final. The tournament in India was launched through the Frag-Out, an exhibition match, held on 2 August, 7 pm onwards. Gaming and esports fans were engaged with the Streamers Challenge – exhibition match with Red Bull Player Ankit ‘V3nom’ Panth, Red Bull Player Ujjwal Chaurasia aka Techno Gamerz, Rakazone, Tbone, FA2, Xyaa, Paradox, Death maker, Excalli and Hellf.

Online Qualifiers: (Open Invite)

When: 5 August to 10 September

Where: Participate through Face IT

How to apply: Register on Red Bull or Campus Clutch’s website

Each team of five will progress through Qualifiers, with the top teams battling it out in pre-national finals (held online). The Top 4 teams from pre-national finals will be making their way to their respective national finals. Here the country’s top student teams will go head-to-head, with the winners named Red Bull Campus Clutch National Final winners, earning a chance to represent their country in the World Final. By early November, the top student Valorant teams from around the world will be confirmed. From there, each team will receive an all-expenses paid invite to the epic Red Bull Campus Clutch World Final, that will decide who becomes the Red Bull Campus Clutch World Champions. For many of the teams, the event will be a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity to compete in a live professional setting. The winning team will also receive a €20,000 prize.

Skyesports is the execution partner for the tournament in India.