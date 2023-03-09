A new release date for Starfield was revealed by Bethesda Softworks. The massive galaxy-spanning sci-fi role-playing game incorporates gameplay and structure from Bethesda’s own video game series The Elder Scrolls.

In 2018, the game was scheduled to launch on 11 November 2022. Later, it was postponed until the first half of 2023. Now, it will be available on 6 September.

Heavily influenced by Elder Scrolls, Starfield has a silent protagonist and first-person conversations. Also, there are more than 100 star systems to explore and more than 1,000 planets to look through, giving the game a vast scope akin to that of No Man’s Sky or Elite: Dangerous.

In the launch date announcement video, director Todd Howard said, “We have poured ourselves into this game, and even I’m surprised how much we can pour.”

More details about the game will be revealed on 11 June at a Starfield Direct display. During this showcase, players can find out more about the world, story, and characters they will meet while playing. “There’s so much we still have to show you. This game has many of the hallmarks that you’d expect from us, but it’s also a very unique experience,” added Howard.

He further said, “We know you’ve waited a long time to play something new from us. Believe it or not, we’re kind of the same. We miss it. We can’t wait for you all to play it.”

When Starfield releases, it will be playable on Windows PC, Xbox Series X, and Game Pass from the very first day.