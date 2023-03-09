The second season of Mike Judge’s Beavis and Butt-Head has a date for its premiere. The first two episodes of the show will debut on Paramount+ on Thursday, 20 April in the United States and Canada, and on Friday, 21 April in the UK and Australia. Later it will be released in other international markets.

Having been picked up for a two-season run, Judge announced the revival of the show last year. The series debuted on Paramount+ on 23 June and was released in tandem with the movie Beavis and Butthead Do The Universe. The first season of the revival series, which premiered on 4 August, featured shenanigans like the two having to serve on a jury and Beavis needing a kidney transplant, as well as incorporating contemporary aspects like TikTok and YouTube into the narrative.

From 1993 to 1997, MTV aired the first seven seasons of the Beavis and Butt-Head television sitcom. The characters first appeared in Judge’s 1992 short film Frog Baseball, and the series follows their humorous exploits while intercutting with music video interruption. The show’s success led to the 1996 release of Beavis and Butt-Head Do America, the highest-grossing December release at the time, thanks to its box office success. MTV brought the show back in 2011, but it only ran for one season. The programme won accolades during its initial run for its sarcastic reflection on contemporary culture and concerns.

Together with his role as executive producer, Judge continues to voice the show. Other executive producers include Lew Morton and Michael Rotenberg, and from the production company Titmouse’s team are Chris Prynoski, Shannon Prynoski, Ben Kalina and Antonio Canobbio.