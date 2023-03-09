Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles (TMNT) will be collaborating with Activision’s Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2, and Shredder will serve as the project’s initial character.

The recently released video teases TMNT villain Shredder’s debut in Call of Duty by first showcasing various parts of his bladed armour. It becomes much evident from his pose and profile once the whole silhouette is seen that this is meant to represent Shredder.

A new evil will rise 🥷⚔️ pic.twitter.com/jA5f7ogAbp — Call of Duty (@CallofDuty) March 8, 2023

Any TMNT fan will be familiar with Shredder as the primary antagonist of Ninja Turtles. He is a master of several martial arts in addition to his bladed armour, and he frequently uses bladed gauntlets as well. But in this teaser, he’s utilising shorter blades rather than the claw-like weapons.

This teaser comes shortly after the first trailer of TMNT’s animated film, Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Mutant Mayhem which was released this Monday. The movie – which has characters voiced by the likes of Jackie Chan, Paul Rudd and John Cena – is set to be released in theatres on 4 August.

Although it’s yet to be revealed if Shredder will be a part of the new film, the franchise’s fans can try out the new skin which is set to release on 21 March.